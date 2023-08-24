19-year-old woman kidnapped from park and killed: Police

Gabriel Esparza, 20, was arrested for the shooting and kidnapping of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez on Sunday, police in Whittier, California, said.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live