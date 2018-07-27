Transcript for 1st funeral held for family that lost 9 in duck boat tragedy

Teddy bears placed below the caskets of the three children. The four open caskets at the great apostolic church emblazoned with the words the great Coleman's. The great call man great standing for Glenn reads. And then aria and T and a. Let's give got to him right much of the memorial service directed toward mother TL one of only two survivors of the Coleman extended family that were on the duck boat that day it capsized. You have how move this in no way. I've never seen a human being handled such tragic. Accident TF. On behalf your friends colleagues. That room in the conceit PO. May god be with you. And comfort you in the days weeks and months ahead. I cannot promise you how. Where. Or when he and I am confident. She will dean again. The remaining five Coleman family members killed will be laid to rest Saturday. Nine Coleman family members among the seventeen people who died last Thursday in the duck boat accident. The company ride the ducks Branson vowing to pay for all funeral and medical expenses of all the victims meanwhile the NTSB investigation continues questions remain including why it like best go on used and why did that duck boat continue its tour while severe weather bowled through the area Bryan Burrough ABC news Chicago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.