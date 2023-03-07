2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 rescued and brought back to US

Brad Garrett, an ABC News contributor and former FBI agent, breaks down the investigation into the kidnapping of four Americans who had traveled to Mexico.

March 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live