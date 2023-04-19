2 arrested in shooting at birthday party in Alabama that killed 4

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, have each been charged with four counts of reckless murder.

April 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live