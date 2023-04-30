2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Seattle park

Two people were shot and killed at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle late Saturday, with another person transferred to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

April 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live