2 firefighters injured after battling wildfire near San Francisco

A massive wildfire in San Joaquin County has burned 14 thousand acres of mostly dry grassland about 50 miles east of the Bay area, with 100 homes evacuated over the weekend, officials said.

June 3, 2024

