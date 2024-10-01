2 male flamingos become same-sex foster parents raising baby chick at San Diego Zoo

The two male lesser flamingos are fostering a chick after “showing off their parenting skills with a dummy egg earlier this year,” read a statement posted on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s social.

October 1, 2024

