2 officers shot and killed while investigating stolen vehicle in Salina, New York

A sheriff's deputy and a police officer have died after shots were fired as they investigated a stolen vehicle in Salina, New York.

April 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live