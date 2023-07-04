2 more shark attacks off Long Island's south shore

Police responded to two reports of possible shark bites in separate locations around the same time Tuesday off the south shore of Long Island, New York, authorities said.

July 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live