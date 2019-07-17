Transcript for More than 20 pilot whales beached on St. Simons Island

There were about 45 plus. They need start out whales that beached themselves that there. And there's a lot of people that ordered everything from back in they came back only to come more and Amy as soon going down you're stupid little on the shore right here. And had not only if they're still pretty closed shortly. Okay go back. The leader of the pot individual could have in seeker injured or hurt or something that in the others to know where to go to simply got lost. For the good of the pollution problem with the community drinking problem there's a lot drinking me normal for the last few months I hear. That can miss their sonar. So they're so many different variables.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.