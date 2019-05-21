Transcript for 2019 Morehouse graduate talks reaction to surprise gift

Irate guys and as we reported. The minimum Morehouse College had the best. Graduation. Ever their commencement speaker billionaire Robert F Smith he announced he would pay the student let. The student loan debt for the entire class a take a listen again. Little fuel in your bus. I've got to alumni over there and this is the challenge to U alumni. This is my class when he ninety. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans. Absolutely unreal all the deadly it's really gone studies have shown. That black families have less wealth to drawl on so. Black students take on 85% more debt than their white counter parts. And is only increases the racial wealth gap so this gift to cannot be understated and no one knows. That better than one of the recipients I want to bring in one of the new graduates at brand in the Santo. Grand in the first congratulations. On graduating that's amazing in itself. But what was your initial reaction when you heard this. Thank you so much my initial reaction always I was shocked. Our magic Marmara acts. Jazeera is he believes he can back up millions who instantly and so a couple of minutes later era presidents hobbies certainly be graduating debt free and not really it's just like art route this patent. That is crazy and I just want you to tell us how much debt did you actually have that is now completely gone. I'm closer to your new album out something else. He wasn't. Oh my goodness that's that's and that's incredible that hearts Adam I want. Yeah I wanna know what the conversation was light when the graduation was over and you see your family and you in everyone's rejoicing in as. My mom was she resorts. Went up mountains of snow actually that you aren't paying arson while she started crying. Hello I saw on actuary is she is just the first thing she certainly is debt free. Yes. So yes she was really Caesar salad. Beside it. Oats it has been used in this honest. And when this happened I know it's only been a few days but in your mind in the wheels start turning have your plans changed and knowing that you don't have this wait anymore. Are my plans are so. Long. More you. I guess it is legal weight off my shoulder. I got to see you see in Colombia is so lots and yeah and so. I guess it's a matter. He's and split. With solemn with morehouse. The screen and I definitely don't it's. Modern next chapter. I guess. Feeling more or. More or how. Yeah. Feeling angry and and what are you gonna be studying when you go into either US the year Columbia. I'm well under review the out all these. Agents and not entertainment and media tracked by those who can't be Olympia master whose. Rights. And all all around you asked her master's program on the Los. It's unbelievable brand N I think I can speak on behalf of all of us in the people watching were very very proud of you. I'm your few things are not yet your future is very very bright that's incredible that's incredible. Thanks for joining us. Irate guys that just gives me till that is so incredibly beautiful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.