Transcript for 2020 census to now omit citizenship question

I want to ask you about the administration on their confirming to ABC news. That the 22 when he sent says will be per Nate. With Al that controversial citizenship question this comes after the Supreme Court ruled against it so can you remind us why this is such a big deal. Yet the president had been pushing for this incident happening through the Commerce Department secretary Wilbur Ross there. The president says it's a simple question you need to know who is here in this country legally. And that should not be something controversial. To put on the senses golf courses became very controversial and it became a big legal fight for the administration which you point out they recently lost to the Supreme Court this morning though are over and I should say the president tweeted that he had asked the commerce and Justice Department's. To do what ever is necessary to bring the issue of the citizen ship question on the senses to what he called. If successful conclusion he did not say how old the commerce and Justice Department's would act on that he didn't say what he'd like them to do but remember earlier this week. He did say he would consider delaying the census we are told though that the census questions will be printed without the citizenship aspect on as part of that. And in what this is important is because the census which happens of course every ten years. Is what is used to determine representation in congress and also federal funding where people live that's where resource is go. And state say they need to have an accurate headcount and eight people are afraid to say exit to participate. Because of questions about citizenship that means that there is not an accurate headcount and re sources might not be going to the places that are needing mouse. All right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much for being with us we appreciate it.

