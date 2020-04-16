Transcript for 20th anniversary of Earth Day: April 22, 1990

There is other news to report today this is Earth Day 1990. To mark the twentieth anniversary of the first Earth Day. More than a hundred million people participated in demonstrations. Parades and other festivities all to draw attention to the environment. And the things that threaten it. Ned potter looks at the few of the thousands of birthday observances. Here in the US. Carlin on Earth Day in 1990 but people heard her cry here and came to heal her. In 3600. Places around America people gathered to celebrate the world and symbolically at least try to cure its ills. It's on the mall in Washington on the beach near Los Angeles and in New York's Central Park over half a million people in those three places alone. We want pollution. To go into the dustbin of history with slavery and monarch Chisholm and other obsolete concept. Once people realize what the problem is. They can take more responsibility. And that's what we hope to really see here today. From Florida President Bush called to praise several conservation projects but mostly this was not a day for him. I'm. In Saint Louis people planted 101000 trees. In Chicago divers pulled up trash from the bottom of Lake Michigan. In Kansas City a giant globe from trash that could be recycled. A lot of people are coming a lot of people. I'll land was going on. The mood in most places was if anything festive. But lurking behind of course is a long list of environmental woes. We have the Exxon Valdez art or ground fire in a band is presumed. We leaking oil. We have throw away society. The problem is so severe we've got to act. From the shores of Prince William Sound to the fringes of the atmosphere people fear they have placed the planet under siege. We have punched holes in the ozone layer destroyed the wild. The majority of Americans tell pollsters they are so concerned they will pay any price to set things right. But they drive more miles and generate more waste than ever before. I don't need to stay is gonna make that much impact. Hopefully you know people who helium all the way up the environment Sosa issues I think the real test birthday is not what's happening today. What pat what happens as a result today what happens after. And for now nobody can tell was today just one giant outdoor festival. Ford did it help change the world Ned potter ABC news New York.

