Transcript for 21-year-old charged with kidnapping of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs

Radiate days I've stupid ordinance that we were worked tirelessly to rigidity colossal. Today I can report we have done just that. This moment genie is being in the comforting embrace of law enforcement as the investigation and her three deal ensues. My agency received a 911 call about 430 yesterday afternoon. From the individual who was walking her arm. Said she was approached by a young female claiming to be Jamie cost. This lady immediately went to a nearby house notified that neighbor. The claim. In this neighbor called 911 in my deputies responded. And mass immediately. In identified Jamie as the person that approached the neighbor. Took control of her possession of her putter in safekeeping. In a short time later one of my patrol sergeants. Happen to find a vehicle matched the description that Jeanine gave my deputies caught the suspect. And pull the vehicle over and took the suspect in custody at this time. The suspect arrested it was arrested and is currently being held in the bear county jail that suspect is Jake. Thomas Patterson PE eight TT ER pass away it's 41 years old from Gordon Wisconsin. He is currently being held on two counts of first degree intentional homicide for the murder of Jamie's parents and one count of kidnapping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.