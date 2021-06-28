21-year-old tourist shot in back on visit to NYC

More
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a Times Square shooting that wounded a 21-year-old bystander.
0:44 | 06/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 21-year-old tourist shot in back on visit to NYC
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a Times Square shooting that wounded a 21-year-old bystander.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78531481","title":"21-year-old tourist shot in back on visit to NYC","url":"/US/video/21-year-tourist-shot-back-visit-nyc-78531481"}