Transcript for 22 missing, 5 kids among the dead in hard-hit Putman County

Search and rescue effort continued Susan. You know whether victims were fine. We or. Containing those search efforts to die in teacher first via you own those. Harry injury earliest remind today ga we have had no news. Injury since Europe from last lap. Our death tolls to remind today thing. We have it in upon all of the film but Warren. That person is a thirty to 35 year old plot plea mile. Wood door party are. Approximately while I eat in half. We think she was playing around in the ankle badly apartment area. So we're asking for anyone that not have any information on or. Someone still has someone me seeing two please call us our info line at 646. In follow. That's now 31646463. Cities. As us said. We lived in all of this least. Will be released in nightly us to you after this conference this morning. There were -- children under the age of thirteen. And thirteen adults. We ask that you please keep those families in your errors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.