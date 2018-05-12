24 Amazon workers sent to hospital after bear repellent was accidentally sprayed

More
One remains in critical condition and 30 additional workers were treated at the scene.
0:34 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 24 Amazon workers sent to hospital after bear repellent was accidentally sprayed
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59630291,"title":"24 Amazon workers sent to hospital after bear repellent was accidentally sprayed","duration":"0:34","description":"One remains in critical condition and 30 additional workers were treated at the scene.","url":"/US/video/24-amazon-workers-hospital-bear-repellent-accidentally-sprayed-59630291","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.