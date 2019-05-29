Transcript for 24-year-old woman shot dead while holding baby

A neighborhood is in turmoil after 24 year old Britney hilly shot and killed as she held her two year old daughter in her arms while she talked to her boyfriend who was sitting in his car. Not a sudden I these goods entering and oh and hit Jacob. He's run it. Lenin street little girl is unharmed in the attack which happened this morning in the 12100 block of north Mason Abbott it was Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Witnesses say it was as the mother of two talked to her daughter's father a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire. Community activists and former mayoral candidate. Very very. Discourage westside shooting follows a Memorial Day holiday weekend of gun violence that left seven people dead and at least 34 others wounded. Today newly elected mayor Lori Lightfoot later first public comments about the rash of shootings. I had no illusions that we're going to be at a wave a magic wide and everything was going to. Be perfect.

