25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing

Unable to come together amid COVID-19, families and survivors of the 1995 terror attack will honor the milestone remembrance ceremony virtually.
4:16 | 04/18/20

Transcript for 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing

