Transcript for 25th anniversary of Earth Day: April 22, 1995

Today is the silver anniversary of Earth Day. Had gatherings all across the country Americans turned out to celebrate significant gains for the environment in the past 45 years. And to vent their fears that many of those games are about to be lost here's ABC's Ned potter. In Washington the crowd called congress and environmental wrecking crew and doing 25 years of progress. But I think fleeing worry. Until now scientists say the environment has in many ways been looking up. The nation's ear is cleaner Denver smog days of dropped from 200 a year to just one. The water's better to America has doubled the number of lakes and rivers considered clean. The bald eagle has been rescued from pesticides like DDT. Parks and wilderness of expanded almost tenfold. We have made huge progress but we can hurt. Give we cannot stop we cannot roll back strong environmental loss. Say environmentalists. There are still tremendous problems at home and abroad from disappearing species. Continued air pollution. Possibly a warming climate. But right now the biggest challenge they face is political. Republicans in congress and environmental protection is turned in to a bureaucratic nick mere. They have tried to slim down the Clean Water Act and made it tougher to impose new laws president Clinton's had yesterday they've gone too far reform. Yes modernize. You that. But roll back health and safety. No. Birthdays organizers were both festive and fearful that this is supposed to be a celebration of environmental progress at one not a funeral for. Ned potter ABC news New York.

