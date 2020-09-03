Transcript for 27 indicted in scheme to illegally dope racehorses

US attorney for the southern district of New York who's 27 people are under arrest doctor's office launched its most far reaching prosecution of race horse doping in the history of the Department of Justice Jeffrey Berman says. Eleven trainers seven vets nine drug suppliers all accused of cruelly in systematically drugging horse race horses. A Berman says this was done to increase the horse's chances of winning races is as others made money by boosting the sales of the dangerous drugs. Animals were injected and force fed all manner of illegal an experimental drugs. Drugs that allowed the horses to run unnaturally fast. And to mask pain and which has alleged. Can lead to their injury and death. The US attorney says the horses were the victims of what he calls the un bridled greed of their trainers and bats.

