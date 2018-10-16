Transcript for Woman killed while driving believed to have been hit by stray bullet

Police are searching for the killer who shot an aspiring model while she was driving. They now believe that shot may have been fired from a passing car ABC's Steve us and Sami is an Atlanta. With more on that it has Steve yesterday the cops seem to think this was random what are facing today. They still think it was random bad it may have even been accidental they tell us and and that theory of of the shot coming from another car they say is is one of them many possibilities here. This generally don't have any answers they've talked to people who were at the scene. And if you see in the surveillance video you see that this 28 year old model. Asked after she shot which we now know that she was shot after she shot she cracked just that crash is an oncoming traffic. Hits two vehicles they talked to the drivers of those two vehicles and no one heard a gunshot. Police believe that she had to have been shot. Within about 2500 feet. From the point of impact in so far no one has come forward to say that they heard a gunshot. Or saw someone finally got firing a gun and that's. All of things that police are hoping that. Some eyewitness who's out there seeing this might be able to call in and fill in those details. The family believes in that she was probably the victim of road rage that's what they are suspecting here. The police say they have no evidence of that so far so this is still a big mystery and right now. They're calling this a homicide and not a murder she will be buried on Saturday dying and. And what's next for this investigation had a police moved forward and that's. I think police need help they desperately need help to solve this case they need a phone call they need a witness someone who saw or heard. Something in right now they're saying that. They don't have that and so. That's one of the reasons like police say that they need people to take a look at the video see if they know someone who was there anyone who might have been on the road at that time. To call and give them a clue because right now that's something the desperately. Steve Centanni from Atlanta Steve thank you.

