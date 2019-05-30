Transcript for 2nd hiker missing in Hawaii found dead

The family of a man who was lost and a rugged area of Hawaii are thinking those who helped search for him. The body of 35 year old Nolan mean was found yesterday it was located about 300 feet down this kind of a mountain. Mean it was missing for more than a week some of the same teens who located Amanda Eller also helped find it means body Ehlers survived seventeen days in the wild. The family of a man who died in a Milwaukee Joseph three years ago will be paid nearly seven million dollars 38 year old Terrel Thomas was arrested in April. 26 team for shooting a man in the water and his cell was shot off. As punishment for flooding our previous self it was never turned back on and Thomas died a week later. The settlement money will be split among Thomas is six children. A man accused of the killing his daughter in law is the newest addition to the FBI's ten most wanted fugitives list. Authorities say Eugene Palmer shot and killed ten people were outside her home north of New York City nearly seven years ago he hasn't been seen cents. Some relatives say Eugene Palmer may be dead already because of is diabetes and other ailments. The eight BI is offering a reward of up to 100000. Dollars.

