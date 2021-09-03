Transcript for 2nd juror selected in Derek Chauvin trial

After a day of delays jury selection now underway in the trial what Derek showbiz. The former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Foyt prosecutors had appealed to delay jury selection today after the defense petitioned the State Supreme Court over an order to reconsider reinstating a third degree murder charge again show. This court would be making decisions about Rodgers for a trial. About which we don't know what these pictures are going via. The judge in this case saying to bill move forward with jury selection unless a Court of Appeals tells them otherwise. So both sides expected to interview twelve to fourteen potential jurors a day. Candidates answering questions ranging from their thoughts on complex matter to whether they've attended George Floyd rallies they'll need to see twelve jurors and four alternates. Don't need people who don't know. Anything about the case you just need people who are ready willing and able to objectively evaluate the evidence and come to over. Yeah. I saw him. Monday demonstrators marching outside the courthouse to support deployed family. Voluntary. Less wait two years but we we'll. Teaches us. George Ford Jung is sister Bridget was inside the courtroom. Because of a pandemic only one family members allowed in at a time dear children who was seen in video kneeling on towards Floyd's neck from more than nine minutes was also when side taking notes he's pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and second degree manslaughter Boyd sisters says the family remains focused on one thing justice. Justice. Justice. This was imported. And nobody would ever forget his name nobody. Now back to that third degree murder charge if reinstated experts tell us it could be easier to approve the second degree murder prosecution this case. Really wants a conviction on a murder charge and not just. Me and slaughter. Out for chase EBC news Minneapolis.

