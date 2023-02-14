3 dead, 5 wounded following mass shooting at Michigan State University

The 43-year-old suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot after opening fire at two locations on the campus in East Lansing, Michigan.

February 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live