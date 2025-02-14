3 hostages to be released by Hamas

Three hostages, including one American, are set to be released by Hamas over the weekend. ABC News’ Marcus Moore has the latest.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live