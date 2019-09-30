Transcript for Nearly 30,000 US kids under age 10 have been arrested since 2013: FBI

Another startling headline today here in the brief hearing this one for an ABC news investigation. Nearly 30000. Children. Under the age of ten have been arrested. And the United States since 2013. That fact. Uncovered buyer on bill Hutchinson joins me now from New York bill that this is something of an eye Popper a lot of people. Trying to figure out why children under ten so many. It would be arrested in this country what why is this happening what did you find. Well we're we found several reasons for a Devin one in particular areas that. More and more police officers are being employed by schools in light of all the mass shootings that are going on so we have. Thousands of police officers in schools many of these police departments don't have training. In how to handle kids with disciplinary problems. And some of the schools are using these officers to help them with how to discipline opt out discipline children. It and bill you found that in these numbers are striking a particularly in comparison to other. Major western countries. We're very few children. Under the age of ten are are put Ravitz would be contrast there was was telling. Yeah some its countries such is great Britain and Scotland have each and limits on when they can arrest kids. In this country it's all over the map some some states have laws. In which children eleven years old and above can be arrested. Other states many of the State's I think there was like 24 states we counted. Have no rules for. The age of children to be arrested so you can arresting kid in kindergarten. And an NB LU also found here as with the rest of the criminal justice system in this country stories that we've been com or covering over the past many months. The disproportional. Impact. On people of color in this country when it comes to this policy and you found in this case as well so many different give us a couple anecdotes. That you uncovered of of kids African American kids doing really innocent. Activities. Did end up getting arrested because simply because they're black. Oh sure we found there is a kid in Michigan that we reported on. In which she was playing dodge ball on his playground then hit a kid in the face with the ball he got arrested for aggravated assault related to the charges were eventually dropped. But his mother claimed that he was arrested because he was a black child. Another kid down in Miami was arrested after he disobeyed. School instructor to not play with his food in the school cafeteria. That ended up in a scuffle with the us. With the school. Stafford and he ended up in handcuffs and going to. Juvenile detention centers so. These are the types of cases. That normally. Kid would go to the principal's office and get disciplined but now they're being placed in handcuffs. This state is startling stuff a great read great reporting bill Hutchinson now you can you can catch that an abcnews.com. Again quite the headline nearly 30000 American children under age of ten. I have been arrested since Torre thirteen or thinks to bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.