Transcript for 3.8 million more Americans filed for unemployment last week

This morning new US unemployment numbers three point eight million more Americans filing for eight this past week. Raising the total over the last six weeks to thirty million. The numbers having a snowball effect on the country's economic growth. The gross domestic product the measure of US economic activity following four point 8% in the first quarter this year. The worst since the 2008 recession with economists saying it will shrink further in the coming months we're gonna see economic data for the second quarter that's worse than any data we've seen for the economy president from eager to get the US. Back to business where they'll open a certain amount here is restaurants and 25% than going to fifty present and ultimately. We want to be back to where that will Wear a 100%. Several states have begun ramping up their economies this week. Alabama allowing all retail stores to reopen at 50% occupancy. In hard hit New Jersey the governor allowing state parks and golf course is to reopen this weekend at 50% capacity. But some workers are worried Veronica fields as appears tireless in West Virginia she thinks it's too soon to go back to work because the guidelines are so when Oakley here. In its current eighteen. Completely shut down next Monday are expected to you beat out. Well so uncertain. And math crying and now. Some business owners worry too big order for. Automatic in Washington DC at the historic beans chili bowl they fear even when things opened up you'll still struggle. Anticipate being significantly slower everywhere before we before we head coach right. We have a tremendous medical tourist business for example. And all those stores are done to stop. Based Chile people got approved for one of those paycheck protection program loans but there has been concern about applications not being processed quickly enough. The Small Business Administration respond. Yesterday created an eight hour window we're only accepted loans from small banks hoping to help clear up the backed law. Alex for Shea ECU's Washington.

