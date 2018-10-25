'3D printed activist' statue honors Parkland shooting victim in Times Square

More
The installation is meant to be a statement against gun violence.
0:41 | 10/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for '3D printed activist' statue honors Parkland shooting victim in Times Square
You're not. Part fact. I'm very. That I can see any and I have my thoughts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58750425,"title":"'3D printed activist' statue honors Parkland shooting victim in Times Square","duration":"0:41","description":"The installation is meant to be a statement against gun violence.","url":"/US/video/3d-printed-activist-statue-honors-parkland-shooting-victim-58750425","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.