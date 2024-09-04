4 dead in shooting at Georgia high school, suspect in custody: Sources

Four people were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

September 4, 2024

