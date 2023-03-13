4-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old in Houston, sheriff says

Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was "unintentionally" shot.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live