Transcript for 4.0-magnitude earthquake in California

And a pair of earthquakes has hit California this morning a magnitude four point oh quake hit near Lennox just thirty minutes. After a 3.3 quake hit the same area so far no reports of damage or injuries here's came whitworth with more. They MP. Lacrosse Los Angeles word jolted awake in the early morning hours after a four point oh magnitude earthquake hit near Inglewood California. People are reporting its small tremors and very significant shaking. I now this happened just after a 3.3 quake in that same area and it was followed by a 2.5. Aftershock now at this point there is new damage and no injuries reported but. According to the LA times has been very active in the last ten days there have been three earthquakes of a magnitude three point oh or greater nearby. They say on average. Five earthquakes with a magnitude of three point 04 point oh occur every year in Los Angeles. Diane and I can where were thank you don't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.