40 percent hospitalized with COVID-19 are under age 54

More
Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy discussed new numbers that show younger people are becoming seriously ill with novel coronavirus.
5:18 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 40 percent hospitalized with COVID-19 are under age 54

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:18","description":"Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy discussed new numbers that show younger people are becoming seriously ill with novel coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69700771","title":"40 percent hospitalized with COVID-19 are under age 54","url":"/US/video/40-percent-hospitalized-covid-19-age-54-69700771"}