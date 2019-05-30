Transcript for Nearly 400 tornadoes reported across US in 13 days

And as you know of the weather has been devastating and destructive all across the country in the last thirteen days the US had. 398. Reported tornadoes in 22 states from California to New Jersey. Well the most recent one was in Lynnwood Kansas where a tornado obliterated. The city last night so we go to GO but he has his on the ground there in Lynnwood with more GO. Hey there came this is what an F four tornado did hear just days ago that's one of the strongest in the season just take a look this home. Is completely torn apart you see. Those rooms just Expos right there they'll over the past two weeks this country has seen. Nearly 400. Tornadoes yesterday alone 24 tornadoes across four states. Hopefully that's gonna die down today but really it's so important to look at this and hear those warnings because so many of these people who survived the storm and there have been so many survivors in fact a from this storm here this F four we didn't see any deaths whatsoever we've seen eighteen injuries and so many of the people are credited those warnings from the National Weather Service. That's why it's so important to listen to those warnings because you can just see. The damage that can be done here the homeowners here were able to leave because of those warnings they were able to get out before this tornado actually hit. Lynnwood so that was the good news there but listen you still have some storm related deaths across the country we know of one woman who was. Out collecting her male and a tree fell on her over in West Virginia and in Kentucky there was a driver on the road. What are the pieces of the roof a piece of the roof just fell onto the road and killed that driver there in Kentucky so really you. Got to stay indoors that's why it's so important because. Any little piece of debris anything can just heard. Into a deadly object and just something as small as this can be very very heavy this is heavy already because its brick but he could be especially heavy. When it's flying through the year. After a tornado. Him back to you. Yankee GL unbelievably scary.

