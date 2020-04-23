Transcript for 4.4 million more people file for unemployment in coronavirus crisis

In Atlanta Mary Moore is doing the best to keep her business afloat. She owns cook's warehouse stores she's already had to lay off 43 employees. They rely on this business for their livelihoods and I rely on them. On Capitol Hill lawmakers are hopeful a 484. Billion dollar stimulus bill will help small business owners just like Mary roughly 383. Billion of it earmarked for small business programs including the paycheck protection program. Which drew criticism after an Associated Press investigation reporting at least 75 companies hope by the previous relief plan are so big. They're publicly traded the top administration says it will ask for that money back. To shake shack was all alone. Being a big company it is one industry. Another 75 billion for health care providers in 25 billion for corona virus testing. Something critical to the president's reopening guidelines York's governor Andrew Cuomo says in a meeting Tuesday the president pledged to help the state ramp up testing. We now do on average are about 20000 tests per day. Our goal which is very aggressive and ambitious post to double the 20000 to get the 40000 test per day. Illinois governor says it could now be mid may before cases peak in his state Chicago's mayor says stay at home orders could extend into June. But in South Carolina restrictions have been lifted at beaches. Crowds flocking it and Georgia's governor preparing to open in gyms bowling alleys even barber shops by the end of the week. The president's corona virus task force health experts saying the states need to meet the criteria be for lifting restrictions still. If there's a way that people can social distance. And do those things. Then they can do those things I don't know how but people are very creative. Now neither Georgia nor South Carolina has reported steady to weak decline in cove in nineteen cases which was a part of those White House guidelines. The worry they're being that if they reopened it could bring about surged in Kobe cases. Alex for shape ABC news Washington.

