At least 46 people found dead inside tractor-trailer in Texas

At least 46 people were found dead inside an 18-wheeler outside of San Antonio, Texas, in a suspected case of human smuggling, according to police.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live