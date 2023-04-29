5 dead after gunman opens fire inside Texas home

Investigators believe the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 39, was intoxicated and began shooting an AR-15 on his front porch in the city of Cleveland, near Houston.

April 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live