At least 5 people injured after shootout involving teenagers: Police

At least five people have been injured in a shootout involving teenagers gathered for senior ditch day in Greenbelt, Maryland, said police Chief Richard Bowers.

April 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live