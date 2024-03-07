5-year-old assistant coach goes viral for his passion for basketball

Five-year-old Christopher Bess has gone viral for shadowing his father Reginald, the head basketball coach at a North Carolina high school.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live