More than 50 people injured in 69-vehicle freeway pileup

More
Fog and ice contributed to a massive pre-Christmas pileup in eastern Virginia.
3:00 | 12/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 50 people injured in 69-vehicle freeway pileup

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Fog and ice contributed to a massive pre-Christmas pileup in eastern Virginia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67887914","title":"More than 50 people injured in 69-vehicle freeway pileup","url":"/US/video/50-people-injured-69-vehicle-freeway-pileup-67887914"}