50-year-old triple murder solved with tip from suspect's son

The homicides were reportedly connected to the Dixie Mafia, the group involved in dozens of violent crimes across the Southeast in the 1960s and 1970s.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live