-
Now Playing: Heavy snow, thick ice hit parts of Midwest, Southeast US
-
Now Playing: Snow piles up in northern Illinois
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows Vermont under blanket of snow
-
Now Playing: 55-year-old man found dead, 'frozen' near snow shovel in Wisconsin garage: Officials
-
Now Playing: Aerials show the view of the Chicago River as the city experiences cold temperatures
-
Now Playing: How to protect yourself from black ice
-
Now Playing: FBI joins multi-state search for 14-year-old who disappeared
-
Now Playing: Where is the cold headed next?
-
Now Playing: Maroon 5 hit with Super Bowl backlash before the game
-
Now Playing: Father and son help rescue teen from car crash
-
Now Playing: Major flight cancellations amid deep freeze
-
Now Playing: Ice breakers work to clear out critical waterways
-
Now Playing: Arctic temps in Minnesota among coldest in the country
-
Now Playing: Man sues Gwyneth Paltrow for alleged hit-and-run ski accident
-
Now Playing: 18-year-old survives fiery crash
-
Now Playing: Man punches women in fight over hot dog
-
Now Playing: Police dispatcher helps child who called 911 for homework help
-
Now Playing: Rail crews set fire to train tracks amid deep freeze
-
Now Playing: How BTK serial killer's family dealt with his conviction
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Lyft driver fatally stabbed in Arizona