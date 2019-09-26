Transcript for 6th grade boys pin down classmate, cut off her dreadlocks at Virginia school

When I held and I felt like. Went away was being added to initial and stay there a home and. But Wednesday memorial and finally decided to teller's story. She says she was on the playground and Emanuel Christian school in Springfield which he says three white students held her against her will and cut her dreadlocks. If Romanians on my back to let that hand over my mouth and took the hit started coming. Hair. All the while the twelve year old says the boys colder air ugly and nappy. Amare is grandmother says she enrolled her in the private Christian school expecting a safe experience I've never. While leaving the apartment with. The family has filed a police report and they say they had a meeting with officials that a manual Christian Thursday morning. But they say they left the meeting unsatisfied. No other chop. Have to experience. What she experienced. And they just walk away. The head of the school put out a statement that reads in part. We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made an art communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can. We have also reached out to law enforcement ask them to conduct a thorough investigation asked for a Mari. She says she has compassion for the boys she's accusing of violating her. Something could have happened that made them do this. On Kazaa and another front the source in most polling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.