6th-grade girl says she lied about classmates cutting her dreadlocks

According to her family, Amari Allen lied last week when she said classmates pinned her down and cut her dreadlocks during recess.
0:25 | 09/30/19

A girl from Virginia Philip Hughes three boys of pinning her down and cutting her dreadlocks. Has now recanted her story of the parents of twelve year old a Marty Allen told in annual Christian school at their daughter. Made up the whole story. Allen claimed three students' pander to the playground slide and clipped a pair of calling it ugly and nasty. Parents released a statement apologizing to the boys their parents and the community.

