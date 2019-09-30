Transcript for 6th-grade girl says she lied about classmates cutting her dreadlocks

A girl from Virginia Philip Hughes three boys of pinning her down and cutting her dreadlocks. Has now recanted her story of the parents of twelve year old a Marty Allen told in annual Christian school at their daughter. Made up the whole story. Allen claimed three students' pander to the playground slide and clipped a pair of calling it ugly and nasty. Parents released a statement apologizing to the boys their parents and the community.

