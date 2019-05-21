Transcript for 70 million in the path of life-threatening storms

So we want to take another look. At some of the severe weather with air and though she's active she's with KO CTV in Stillwater Oklahoma so Aaron. Just listen into that water at the meridian technology center in Stillwater and pretty much on all sides is me. I'm surrounded by a ton of water to my left. There is they over there that has honestly flooded and there used to be a running trail and running track that went all the way around that we can't see act off. It's my right we've been keep our I money height during two but has sent actually been completely submerged underwater. That's just give you an idea how deep this water king get. Now police are reminding everyone to not drive on any roads that seem to have. Any amount of water even give it just looks like an H. There is in deep behind isn't weakens the amount that far that that hat that didn't get stuck in please tell us that driver is okay again. Here odds writing and you see how. A little bit of water anything he can make it all the way across it's best not to risk it and yes turn around and find another way reporting in Stillwater Oklahoma airing the. All right thank you area.

