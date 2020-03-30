70th birthday parade for man amid coronavirus outbreak

More
First Responders in Quincy, Massachusetts, helped a man celebrate his 70th birthday with a special parade.
2:58 | 03/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 70th birthday parade for man amid coronavirus outbreak
Now they burnt save money than it. Big big 70. Yeah. Ago. At the moment if you're that you. A lot. Fed. My. Coming birthday dress pants. And another resident I Nutmeg big you know big guys you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:58","description":"First Responders in Quincy, Massachusetts, helped a man celebrate his 70th birthday with a special parade. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69882616","title":"70th birthday parade for man amid coronavirus outbreak","url":"/US/video/70th-birthday-parade-man-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-69882616"}