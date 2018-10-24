7th child dies from adenovirus outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center

Health officials say seven children have died from an adenovirus outbreak.
0:26 | 10/24/18

Transcript for 7th child dies from adenovirus outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center
A seventh child has died now after a viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center. Eleven other children are sick at the want to cue center. For nursing and rehabilitation first notified the State Department but said Health Department. About being a dinner virus outbreak earlier this month the patients or all medically. Vulnerable children with compromised immune systems. The state ordered the center to stop taking in new patients.

