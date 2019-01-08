Transcript for 7th graders' banana prank hospitalizes teacher

We'll not for you moments before this police response to starling K through eighth last school year on the that you know this little. We'll go into. Three students pulled a prank on their art teacher who would told them and post it signs outside upper class. That she is severely allergic to bananas. She dubbed her art space the banana freeze out. She asks all children who may have eaten a banana to wash their hands listen. It's so excellent. It's it's doing body camera video obtained by scoring our schools from Columbus police shows when they responded. Columbus city schools security told officers that teachers three attackers. Smeared banana on her door on the not and then started throwing them at her will she was inside of the class. Detectives found the fruit under a table. After it had hit the teachers all arm Mandalay. Yeah. However these kids. Oh yeah. The teacher when exit and a galactic shock in less than fifteen minutes as she studies takes covered. They did eleven I. Staff called 911 their colleague was rushed to the hospital and well she did recover they're definitely. That is that solely on yet we wanted to know what prompted their behavior but. At the addresses I obtained from the police report no answer for the family of the twelve year old girl for the 213 year old boys. This is a monster. One boy lived at this address at that time the incident last November we do not know why this. I came into contact with the other boy's brother who in turn called their mother. I know that all free head of already gone through juvenile court her son was sentenced to probation do you feel that teachers should be careful in going to work. The mother's a response conditions are tough it is that it. But she said some teachers. Just don't care about the kids. On top of this attack police tell me they're seeing felonious assault climbed back up on CCF campuses. Those are mostly on teachers and 2017 police recorder it around 65 assault. Which nearly tripled the previous year. So far this calendar year they've recorded more than thirty.

