Transcript for 80 mph winds rock Northeast, tropical threats brew

Time now look for a look at your weather on this Thursday morning. Severe thunderstorms slammed the northeast with so much rain that floodwaters seeped inside this bus on Staten Island New York. Meanwhile this is the view from the South Boston yacht club on a typical summer today and here's what it looked like at that same location during the worst of that downpour the storm. Temporarily grounded more than 300 flights at Logan Airport. Today it will be dry and cooler in the north east but expect heavy storms in the central midwest. Monsoon storms in the southwest Temps in the ninety's and higher across the south.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.