Transcript for 800 unvaccinated school kids told to stay home

Less than 24 hours students who attend Seattle public schools we'll be required to provide updated documentation of their vaccination status. Or they won't be allowed at school. Very important for safe healthy learning environments for not only are students. Some of whom have a compromised immune systems are they're very delicate house it's also important for our staff. Doesn't this afternoon 982. Vaccination records district whites still need to be outdated. That's at a 54000. Student all but I think it's a good thing that. Got to make sure there were picked and kids that Aronson Washington State law requires students are fully vaccinated or are in the process of completing all their shots. Some students out of compliance are missing the measles mumps and rubella vaccination. After the measles outbreak at Washington this year. Lawmakers passed a lot removing the personal preference as an exemption for and Anbar now only religious and medical exemption. Are allowed. Accident my children I was nervous about it when they were babies I even to leave their vaccinations but in the end there fully vaccinated and they are doing great. The for the more than 900 kids fit don't have their documents and by tomorrow. They'll be sent home so the principles there have the list. And then when the state it comes to school. They will be asked to swayed in a separate area until he get a clue their families sitting come in collect their cake and we hope to make a pact with them there and then. Did district says they want to work with families to create a plan to get those important records on file so all kids can be learning in the classroom. In Seattle in care costs in H comedies.

